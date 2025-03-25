Tamim shifted to Evercare hospital

Tamim Iqbal has come back from the brink of death. Due to some improvement in his physical condition, his family members have transferred him from KPJ Hospital in Savar to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.

Tamim left KPJ Hospital at around 6:45 pm, being wheeled out in a wheelchair. He then boarded an ambulance.

With proper protocol, Tamim’s ambulance arrived at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, where his further treatment will continue.

Earlier, during an official briefing from KPJ Hospital, Abdul Wadud Chowdhury, Director General of the National Heart Institute, Professor Abu Jafar, Director General of the Health Directorate, and Dr. Rajib, Medical Director of KPJ Specialized Hospital, had stated that although Tamim was no longer in critical condition, it would be best not to transfer him for the next 72 hours. Transferring him during this period could pose a risk.

However, Tamim’s family couldn’t wait that long. They decided to move him to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka as soon as possible, later in the evening.