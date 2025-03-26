Russia hits Ukraine with 139 drones, ballistic missile

The Ukrainian air force said on Tuesday that Russia launched 139 drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile during an overnight attack that injured two people and damaged storage facilities, reports AFP.

The air force shot down 78 drones and 34 more did not reach their targets, it added in a statement on Telegram without specifying what happened to the remaining 27 drones or the missile.

The overnight attack caused a fire at an enterprise hangar in the Poltava region, injuring two people, and damaged two storage facilities in the Kyiv region, local officials said.

The drone strike also damaged railway power lines and sparked a fire spanning 8,400 square meters around a non-operating enterprise in the town of Izium in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

He said that two civilian infrastructure facilities were also damaged but reported no casualties.

Meanwhile, Russia and the United States are analysing the outcome of talks between their officials in Saudi Arabia on Monday, the Kremlin said, declining to give details of the discussions which both sides had said would focus on a potential naval ceasefire.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the delegations, who had been looking into the feasibility of some kind of a deal between Russia and Ukraine covering navigation in the Black Sea among other issues, had reported back to their capitals.

“You see, we are talking about technical negotiations that go deep into details. Therefore, of course, the content of these negotiations will definitely not be published. This should not be expected,” Peskov said.

“Secondly, I repeat once again, the reports back to the capitals are now being analysed. Only then will it be possible to talk about some understandings.”

There was currently no talk of a three-way meeting involving Russia, the US and Ukraine, Peskov said.

He also added that there were no plans at the moment for a further conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, but that such a conversation could be promptly organised if needed.

Ukraine’s SBU security service said yesterday it had detained a serviceman it accused of helping Moscow attack Ukrainian troops fighting in Russia’s Kursk region by giving away their location.