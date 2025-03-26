Two killed in Habiganj road crash

HABIGANJ CORRESPONDENT : Two people were killed and four others injured in a road accident in Mugkandi area under Bahubal upazila of the district this morning.

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway around 9.30 am when a pickup van collided head-on with a CNG-run auto rickshaw, leaving six people injured, said ATM Mahmudul Haque, Officer-in-Charge of Shayestaganj Highway Police Station.

The injured were taken to Bahubale Upazila Health Complex, where two succumbed to their injuries.