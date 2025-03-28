Turkish First Lady applauds Prof Yunus at UN Zero Waste Day

First Lady of the Republic of Turkiye Emine Erdoğan has expressed heartfelt appreciation for Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus for his outstanding contributions and global advocacy in advancing the cause of zero waste.

She came up with the appreciation at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, according to the Bangladesh Mission in New York.

Delivering the keynote address at the high-level commemoration of the International Day of Zero Waste –focused on fashion and textile waste, First Lady Erdoğan warned of the devastating impact of the current linear production model and called for an urgent shift in global consumption patterns.

She emphasised the importance of reducing, reusing and recycling to protect the planet’s future.

The event also featured remarks by the President of the General Assembly, the UN Secretary-General, and the Executive Directors of UNEP and UN-Habitat.

A dynamic panel of global experts, civil society leaders, and activists shared their thoughts on addressing the growing challenge caused by textile waste.

Speaking on the occasion, Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN Ambassador Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury highlighted Bangladesh’s strong commitment, initiatives and achievements with regard to sustainability in the textile industry.

The Ambassador also called for greater responsibility from multinational brands and emphasized the need to empower consumers to make sustainable choices.

On behalf of the Professor Yunus, a former member of the UN Secretary-General’s Advisory Board of Eminent Persons on Zero Waste, Ambassador Chowdhury conveyed appreciation to First Lady Erdoğan for her visionary leadership as the current Chair of the Advisory Board.