Dhaka, Ctg, Sylhet, M’singh at high risk of earthquake, Fire Service urges precautions

After the massive earthquakes in Myanmar and Thailand, now Bangladesh is at a risk of earthquakes as well.

The Fire Service and Civil Defense said that the areas of Chittagong, Sylhet, Mymensingh and Dhaka are particularly at high risk.

It has urged public and relevant stakeholders to take precautionary measures to reduce the impact of possible earthquakes, said a press release of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Key measures recommended include:

1. Construction of Earthquake-Resistant Buildings: Adherence to the Bangladesh National Building Code (2020) for constructing earthquake-resistant structures.

2. Renovation and Strengthening of Vulnerable Buildings: Taking necessary steps to repair and reinforce old and at-risk buildings.

3. Strengthening Fire Prevention Systems: Reinforcing fire prevention systems in all multi-storey and commercial buildings.

4. Ensuring the Safety of Utility Services: Ensuring the integrity of utility lines such as gas, water, and electricity.

5. Regular Earthquake Drills and Awareness Campaigns: Organizing regular earthquake drills and awareness campaigns at individual and institutional levels to ensure preparedness.

6. Displaying Emergency Contact Numbers: Ensuring emergency phone numbers, such as those for fire services, ambulances, police, hospitals, and other critical services, are clearly displayed in public and private buildings.

7. Training Volunteers: Promoting volunteer training to effectively respond during disasters.

8. Storing Essential Emergency Supplies: Keeping essential emergency items such as flashlights, radios (with spare batteries), whistles, hammers, helmets/cushions, non-perishable food, clean water, necessary medicines, first aid kits, and child care supplies at designated spots in homes.

9. Cooperating with Monitoring Agencies: Assisting relevant authorities in disaster monitoring and preparedness activities.