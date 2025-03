Want to see Prof Yunus in power for 5yrs

National Citizen Party’s Chief Organiser (North) Sarjis Alam said, “Want to see Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in power for five years.”

He expressed this desire in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“I will always have the desire to have a statesman like Prof Yunus as the prime minister of an elected government of Bangladesh for five years.”

Meanwhile, netizens are reacting widely to this post.