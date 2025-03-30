Army chief calls on chief adviser

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-uz-Zaman paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna here today.

The chief adviser was apprised by the Army Chief of the overall security measures centering the Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of the Muslims.

“During the meeting, the army chief informed the chief adviser about the pragmatic steps undertaken by the army to ensure the overall security on the Eid-ul-Fitr and overall situation of all the roads including launch terminals, train stations and bus stands,” said a press release of the Directorate of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In addition, the chief adviser was also apprised of the Bangladesh Army’s initiative to hold Iftar and Doa-Mahfil in all cantonments countrywide in honour of the injured in the July mass uprising, it said.

The army chief greeted the chief adviser on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, in advance.

Meanwhile, the chief adviser lauded the role and professionalism of the Bangladesh Army and provided the necessary directives to the army in future activities.

The army would continue to perform its duties with professionalism and devotion to ensure sovereignty and security of the country, Prof Yunus hoped.