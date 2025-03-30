Moon sighted, Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated Monday

Muslims across Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday, marking the end of a month of fasting as the Shawwal moon was sighted on Sunday evening.

With thousands already leaving Dhaka to reunite with family in their hometowns, the capital is preparing for a day of festivity and prayer. The main Eid congregation will be held at the National Eidgah grounds at 8:30 AM, where Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus is set to join worshippers. Later, he will exchange Eid greetings with dignitaries at his office in Tejgaon, according to Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

Television and radio stations have lined up special programming to mark the occasion, while hospitals, jails, orphanages, shelter homes, and welfare centers will serve festive meals.

Meanwhile, several villages in Chandpur, Faridpur, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Chattogram, Jhenaidah, and Bhola observed Eid a day earlier on Sunday, following Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries.

On the security front, DMP Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali assured that Dhaka remains safe, with 15,000 police personnel deployed across the city to ensure public safety. He noted that petty crimes were effectively controlled during Ramadan, and there are no major security threats during Eid celebrations.

As the country prepares for the festivities, the spirit of unity and joy is set to bring families and communities together in celebration.