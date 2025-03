Over Tk 4.25cr toll collected on Padma Bridge in last 24 hours

Over Taka 4.25 crore toll was collected from 49,489 vehicles on the Padma Bridge from Thursday midnight to Friday midnight.

Executive Engineer of Padma Bridge Sight Office Abu Sayad told BSS that homebound people are going to their destinations through the Mawa end of Munshiganj, the entrance of the southern part of the country, by using various vehicles on Padma Bridge.