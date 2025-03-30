UK pledges £10 million in aid for Myanmar earthquake Rrelief

The United Kingdom has announced £10 million ($12.9 million) in humanitarian assistance for Myanmar following a devastating earthquake that has claimed over 1,600 lives and caused significant destruction.

According to the UK Foreign Office, the funding will be directed toward essential relief efforts, including food, water, medical supplies, and shelter for the hardest-hit areas. Development Minister Jennifer Chapman stated that UK-funded local partners are already mobilizing aid on the ground, expressing her “deepest sympathies” for the people of Myanmar.

Myanmar’s ruling junta, which has remained largely isolated from the international community, made a rare appeal for global assistance after the 7.7-magnitude quake struck central parts of the country. Despite previously imposing sanctions on individuals and entities linked to the junta, the UK has committed to providing urgent humanitarian support.