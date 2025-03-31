Saffron Zarda Shemai

Ingredients:

* 2 eggs

* 2 cups milk

* Few strands of saffron

* ½ cup ghee

* 1 pack shemai (vermicelli), 150 gram, about 5.3 oz or about 2 cups crush

* 2-3 green cardamom

* 2-3 cinnamon, each about 1inch long

* 6 tbsps sugar (adjust per taste)

* Almonds, for garnish

Method:

1. Beat eggs and milk together. Add saffron strands and let steep.

2. Crush the vermicelli by hand a little and fry in ghee with cardamom and cinnamon until vermicelli is light golden in color.

3. Pour in the milk and egg mix and stir slowly in low-medium heat.

4. Once vermicelli is soft add sugar and mix slowly.

5. Once sugar is melted and shemai is fluffy, turn off the stove. Garnish with almonds and serve.

Notes:

We like light sweet in our desserts, so adjust per taste.

You can garnish shemai with raisins, pistachio, cashews, peanuts, etc. also.