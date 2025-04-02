Khaleda Zia undergoes ‘complete health check-up in London

Doctors at the London Clinic have started a ‘complete health check-up for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, said her personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain on Wednesday.

“Madam’s complete health examination started today (Wednesday). Over the next four days, she will undergo various medical tests. Her doctors from The London Clinic will visit her at home for check-ups,” Zahid, who is also in London now, told the media.

He, however said some tests might require Khaleda to visit the London Clinic. There are several tests scheduled for the next several days, as advised by the doctors, he added.

When asked about her possible return to Bangladesh, Zahid said, “The doctors will review the test reports and then decide when she will be fit for discharge.”

‘Khaleda Zia is doing better than before’

Regarding her current condition, Zahid said, “Alhamdulillah, Madam’s physical and mental state is now stable. She is mentally better than at any time before. Much better,”

The BNP chief is currently under the supervision of specialists Professor Patrick Kennedy and Professor Jennifer Cross from The London Clinic while staying at her son Tarique Rahman’s residence in Devonshire Place, London.

Khaleda went to London on January 8 for advanced medical care and was admitted to The London Clinic.

After being discharged from the clinic on January 25, the BNP chairperson moved to her son Tarique Rahman’s residence, where she has been receiving treatment under the supervision of Professor John Patrick Kennedy and Professor Jennifer Cross.

The 79-year-old former prime minister has long been suffering from several health conditions, including liver cirrhosis, kidney and heart issues, diabetes, and arthritis.

This year Khaleda Zia celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with her eldest son, Tarique Rahman, his wife Dr Zubaida Rahman, their daughter Zaima Rahman, her younger son Arafat Rahman Koko’s wife Shamila Rahman, and her two granddaughters, Zafia Rahman and Zahia Rahman in London.