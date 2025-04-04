Dr Yunus, Modi hold landmark talks in Bangkok

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks on Friday on the sidelines of the 6th BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.

This marks their first in-person meeting since Bangladesh’s interim government was formed following the July Uprising and the fall of the previous administration.

Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder confirmed the meeting, describing it as the most notable development in Dhaka-Delhi relations since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ouster — and her subsequent flight to Delhi, where she remains.

The bilateral meeting came after Bangladesh initiated a diplomatic request to India to arrange face-to-face talks between the two leaders during the summit. The discussion reportedly focused on regional cooperation, political stability, and bilateral relations in a new and shifting South Asian landscape.

Dr. Yunus was accompanied by a high-level delegation including Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain, High Representative Dr Khalilur Rahman, SDG Principal Coordinator Lamiya Morshed, Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, and Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier indicated the importance of the summit, stating in his pre-departure remarks: “I look forward to meeting the leaders of the BIMSTEC countries and engaging productively to further strengthen our collaboration with the interests of our people in mind.”

Observers see this Yunus-Modi meeting as a potential turning point in reshaping India-Bangladesh ties in a post-Hasina era, with regional connectivity, trade, and strategic cooperation likely to feature prominently in future engagements.