Liverpool march towards title as Man City face Man Utd

Liverpool continue their relentless pursuit of the Premier League title as they prepare to visit Fulham on Sunday, while Manchester City gear up for a high-stakes derby clash against Manchester United.

Southampton, meanwhile, face the threat of becoming the first team relegated this season.

Van Dijk rallies Liverpool for title push

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has urged his teammates to outwork their opponents as they close in on a record-equalling 20th English league title. After grinding out a 1-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby, thanks to Diogo Jota’s late strike, Arne Slot’s side now hold a 12-point lead over Arsenal with eight matches to play.

Facing Fulham on Sunday, Van Dijk emphasized the need for intensity: “If we have to fight, we have to fight. We have to out-work opponents. If we don’t, we won’t get results.”

Liverpool are looking to bounce back fully after recent setbacks in Europe and the League Cup, and Sunday’s clash offers another opportunity to tighten their grip on the title race.

Grealish eyes redemption in Manchester derby

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish is eager to play a leading role in Sunday’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford. The 29-year-old returned to the scoresheet in City’s 2-0 win over Leicester midweek, his first league goal in over a year.

Having struggled with injuries and inconsistent form, Grealish believes he’s ready: “I’m ready when called upon.” With top scorer Erling Haaland sidelined due to an ankle injury, City will rely more on players like Grealish as they chase a Champions League spot.

City lost 2-1 to United earlier this season and are keen for revenge. “They beat us here early in the season and that was tough to take,” Grealish said. “But we’re going there with confidence.”

Southampton stare relegation in the face

Southampton’s Premier League status is hanging by a thread after a late equaliser by Crystal Palace on Wednesday denied them a rare win. The Saints are 19 points from safety, and relegation could be confirmed this weekend if they lose to Tottenham on Sunday and Wolves beat Ipswich on Saturday.

If that scenario unfolds, Southampton would be the first team to be relegated with seven matches left and could go on to match Derby County’s record-low points tally of 11 from the 2007–08 season.

“We just wanted to put in a performance people can be proud of,” said defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis. “There have been times this season where the quality’s not been good enough.”

Weekend fixtures (GMT)

Saturday:

Everton v Arsenal (11:30)

Crystal Palace v Brighton

Ipswich v Wolves

West Ham v Bournemouth

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest (16:30)

Sunday:

Brentford v Chelsea

Fulham v Liverpool

Tottenham v SouthamptonManchester United v Manchester City (15:30)

Monday:

Leicester v Newcastle (19:00)