US Tariffs: CA holds emergency meeting, give necessary directives

In response to the sudden imposition of a steep 37 percent tariff on Bangladeshi exports by the United States, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus held an emergency meeting on Saturday with senior policymakers and economic experts to chart a course of action.

The high-level meeting, held at State Guest House Jamuna, brought together key figures including Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Taouhid Hossain, High Representative to the Chief Adviser Dr Khalilur Rahman, Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi, and Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Ahsan H Mansur. The discussions focused on immediate diplomatic and economic responses to the tariff escalation.

According to Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, Dr Yunus issued specific directives to the relevant ministries and agencies to mitigate the impact of the new US trade policy and protect the country’s export sector.

The tariff increase comes under President Donald Trump’s controversial “Reciprocal Tariffs” initiative, which claims to mirror what the US sees as excessively high duties imposed by its trading partners. According to the Trump administration’s calculations, Bangladesh enforces up to 74 percent tariffs on US imports—leading to the newly implemented 37 percent rate.

Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam stated earlier that Bangladesh has been actively engaging with Washington to resolve the issue and remains hopeful that ongoing dialogue will yield a mutually beneficial outcome. He emphasized that the National Board of Revenue is working swiftly to review and possibly adjust tariffs on US imports in a show of goodwill.

“Despite this setback, we continue to view the United States as a vital economic partner,” said Alam. “Efforts are ongoing to strengthen trade and investment ties, even under these challenging circumstances.”

The new tariff, more than double the current average 15 percent US duty on Bangladeshi goods, threatens to disrupt key sectors, especially garments—the backbone of Bangladesh’s export economy.

Bangladesh is not alone in facing heightened tariffs under the new policy. Vietnam, Cambodia, and Sri Lanka were hit even harder with rates of 46, 49, and 44 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, India and Pakistan faced relatively lighter hikes at 26 and 29 percent.

Officials in Dhaka now face the urgent task of balancing diplomatic engagement with strategic economic adjustments to shield the nation’s exports while preserving long-term relations with one of its most important trading partners.