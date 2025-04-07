Nasir gets ICC approval to resume playing after 2-year ban

Bangladesh cricketer Nasir Hossain has been officially cleared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to return to professional cricket after successfully completing his two-year ban for breaching the ICC’s Anti-Corruption Code.

The 33-year-old all-rounder, once a key figure in Bangladesh’s middle order, was suspended in September 2023 for two years, with six months of the sentence suspended, due to corruption-related violations during his time in a foreign franchise league.

On Monday, the ICC confirmed that Nasir had met all the necessary conditions for reinstatement, including finishing a mandatory anti-corruption education program. As a result, he is now eligible to participate in all forms of official cricket, effective from April 7.

Nasir wasted no time marking his return, taking the field for Rupganj Tigers in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League on the very day of his reinstatement, making his competitive comeback after nearly 19 months away from professional cricket.

His last appearance for Bangladesh was in 2018, following an international career that saw him play 115 matches across all formats. Nasir was known for his aggressive stroke play and useful off-spin, playing significant roles in Bangladesh’s rise in limited-overs cricket during the 2010s.

Nasir’s return comes during a time of transition for Bangladesh cricket, with the retirements of Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah Riyad, and Mushfiqur Rahim’s decision to step down from ODIs and T20Is.