Several stores vandalised in Sylhet

Protesters in Sylhet on Monday vandalised a local outlets of several fast food restaurants and a store during a rally expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemning Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The vandalism incident took place around 3:00 PM at the KFC branch in Mirabazar and the Bata showroom in Dargah Gate in the city.

Witnesses said that a procession of several hundred protesters was heading towards Naya Road from Chowhatta. The procession stopped in front of a multi-storey building called Royal Park after reaching the Mirboxtula area.

The protesters, at one stage, started vandalising the food outlet located on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building. They threw soft drinks onto the street and shattered glass displays with sticks.

Following the attack, the food branch was closed.

A nearby outlet of international footwear brand was also attacked and heavily damaged during the protests.

Being informed, a team of police rushed to the scene and tried to bring the situation under, said Sylhet Metropolitan Police’s Kotwali Police Station head M Ziaul Haque.