Govt to launch pharmacy service: 250 meds available at one-third price

The government is set to launch a “Government Pharmacy” in all public hospitals across the country for the first time.

The initiative aims to provide 250 commonly used medicines at one-third of their current market prices.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced that these government-run pharmacies will be established in the premises of every public hospital nationwide. The move is designed to ensure high-quality and affordable medicines for all citizens. Through this initiative, people will be able to purchase 250 types of medicines at a fraction of the cost.

Dr. Syedur Rahman, Special Assistant to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, stated, “While public hospitals already offer lab services and other primary healthcare services, there has never been a pharmaceutical service available at these hospitals. As part of a new initiative, the government will now establish pharmacies in all public hospitals across the country. This will allow people to purchase 250 types of medicines at one-third the usual price.”

He emphasized that this initiative would greatly benefit the public. By reducing the cost of medicines, healthcare will become more accessible to the general population, which is a key goal of the government.

Dr. Rahman further explained that the high cost of medicines currently prevents many people from affording healthcare, resulting in significant economic hardship for many families. The introduction of government pharmacies will play a crucial role in addressing this issue. It is expected that this move will make treatment affordable for around 85% of patients, marking a revolutionary change in the healthcare sector.

However, he also acknowledged the challenge of preventing drug theft in the new pharmacy system. To tackle this, a digital system will be implemented to ensure the smooth operation of the pharmacies.

The government, through its pharmaceutical company, EDCL (Essential Drugs Company Limited), currently purchases approximately 1,300 crore taka worth of medicines each year. Dr. Rahman noted that the government plans to increase this budget to purchase a larger quantity of medicines and ensure timely delivery by enhancing its production capacity.