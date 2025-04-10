900 sued in attack on Sylhet showroom

A case was filed against 900 people in connection with the attack and vandalism in a shoe showroom in Sylhet city by a mob during a protest rally condemning killings in Palestine.

Mostakim Billah, area manager of the shoe company Sylhet area, filed the case on Wednesday, said Ziaul Haque, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model Police Station.

This is the second case filed over an attack on the shoe showroom.

On April 8, Abdul Matin Sarkar, Royal Mark Hotel, filed a case against 30-40 unidentified people for carrying out an attack on the hotel.

He also claimed that valuables worth Tk 20-25 lakh were damaged during the attack.

On April 7, a group of people brought out a procession protesting the genocide in Palestine in Sylhet city.

At one stage, a shoe showroom, a restaurent, Hotel Royal Mark, Unimart, Pizza Haat and other establishments were attacked and looted by a mob.

So far, 21 people have been arrested in connection with the attack, said OC Ziaul.