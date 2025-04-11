Mild earthquake jolts Dhaka, surrounding areas

Don't Miss

A mild earthquake was felt in Dhaka and several other parts of Bangladesh on Friday afternoon.

The tremor occurred around 5:00 PM, prompting widespread reactions on social media as residents shared their experiences.

However, no immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received.

The origin and magnitude of the earthquake have yet to be officially confirmed by geological authorities.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and follow safety guidelines in the event of aftershocks.