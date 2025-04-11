Miss Earth Bangladesh Meghna Alam sent to jail

A Dhaka court has ordered the detention of Meghna Alam, model and winner of Miss Earth Bangladesh 2020, for 30 days under the Special Powers Act.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sefatullah issued the order on Thursday following a hearing.

According to the court’s ruling, Meghna has been detained for 30 days under Section 3(1) of the Special Powers Act, 1974, to prevent her from engaging in activities that could pose a threat to public safety and law and order, as defined in Section 2(f) of the Act.

On Wednesday evening, during a live session on Facebook, Meghna Alam’s broadcast was abruptly cut off after individuals, who identified themselves as police officers, allegedly broke into her house. The live session, which had been ongoing for over 12 minutes, was then deleted.

Under the Detention Act, the government has the authority to detain or imprison a person for a specific period without formal court proceedings. Such laws are typically applied in the interest of public safety, national security, and maintaining law and order.