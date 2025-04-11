Pahela Baishakh: Directives issued for metro services, access to DU campus

On the occasion of Pahela Baishakh, there will be uninterrupted metro rail service at the Dhaka University (DU) and Shahbagh stations, though boarding and disembarking will be temporarily restricted at certain times.

Additionally, access to the DU campus for people will be prohibited after 5:00 PM on the day. These announcements were made by the university authorities at a press conference held on Friday.

Metro stations at Shahbagh and TSC will remain closed to passengers from morning until 12:00 PM. However, trains will continue running without stopping at these stations during this time.

DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed stated that the decision was taken to ensure the safety and manage the large gatherings expected during the Mangal Shobhajatra, a traditional procession organized by the Faculty of Fine Arts. Once the procession concludes, the closed gates of the affected metro stations will be reopened.

The proctor also outlined the procession route. It will begin near the Faculty of Fine Arts and the Public Library, proceed through Shahbagh intersection, pass TSC, the Raju Memorial Sculpture, and DUS. It will then continue towards Shamsunnahar Hall, through TSC again, past the Officers’ Tower, and head toward the Shaheed Minar. From there, it will move past the Annex Building, pass Doel Chattar, and the front of Bangla Academy, before concluding back at the Faculty of Fine Arts.

During the procession, three major roads will be blocked for security reasons. The road from Banglamotor to Shahbagh will be diverted near Banglamotor. Another blockade will be set near BIRDEM General Hospital. The road from Palashi will be blocked near Aziz Super Market, and traffic from Matsya Bhaban will be stopped just past Dhaka Club. These blockades will be lifted once the tail end of the procession passes Shahbagh, allowing the public to join in from those routes.

Only the entry points from Nilkhet and Palashi will remain open during the event, while all other access points will be restricted. The three gates of Suhrawardy Udyan—Chobir Haat, the rear gate of the Raju Sculpture, and the gate in front of Bangla Academy—will remain closed.

To maintain order, a team of volunteers, including members of the university’s own volunteer force, a contingent from BNCC, students from the Faculty of Fine Arts, and the Proctorial Team, will be deployed. Designated individuals will also represent various ethnic communities to ensure inclusivity. As in previous years, law enforcement agencies will be on duty, though they will not lead the procession from the front.

After 5:00 PM, no one will be allowed to enter the DU campus, although those inside may exit. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) will issue further instructions regarding movement outside the campus.