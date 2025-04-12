Overall economic situation in comfortable position: BB Governor

Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Ahsan H Mansur stated on Friday that except for inflation, which has yet to come down to a desired level, we are in a comfortable position overall.

Speaking at a views-exchange meeting with journalists on Friday at the central bank’s Chattogram office, Dr Mansur said that recovering money laundered abroad is a highly complex and time-consuming process, though government is prioritizing efforts to trace and reclaim the siphoned assets.

He also stated that government is aiming to recover the laundered funds within six months to a year, but international legal cooperation makes the timeline inherently uncertain.

“Several families have laundered between Tk 2.5 lakh crore and Tk 3 lakh crore over the past 15 years, during the tenure of the previous government,” he said. “Foreign investigative agencies and law enforcement authorities are already working with us to recover the money.”

While acknowledging the importance of asset recovery, the governor emphasized that preventing money laundering in first place is even more crucial. “That is why the government is planning to reform relevant laws to strengthen preventive mechanisms,” he added.

Addressing broader economic issues, Dr Mansur said several key indicators are showing positive signs. “Remittance inflows have increased by 26 to 27 percent, exports are growing, and foreign exchange reserve can now cover four months of imports,” he noted.

When asked whether any Bangladesh Bank officials were involved in money laundering, Dr Mansur said legal action will be taken against any individual found guilty. “If there is solid evidence, we will proceed according to the law. Some cases have already been filed, and actions are underway,” he stated. He also assured that the central bank will fully cooperate if any of its staff come under investigation by other government agencies.

The governor also responded to concerns regarding alleged irregular deductions from the provident fund accounts of United Commercial Bank (UCB) employees for Mujib Borsho celebrations. Reports claimed that Tk 3 to 5 lakh had been deducted from each account.

“There were widespread irregularities and corruption in various forms over the last 15 years. These are being investigated,” Dr Mansur said. “If any bank is found to have unlawfully deducted funds from employees, appropriate measures will be taken.”

The session focused on anti-money laundering measures and pressing issues in the banking sector, reflecting the central bank’s renewed commitment to transparency, regulatory reform, and financial accountability.