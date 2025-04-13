Train derails in Moulvibazar

At least 11 bogies of a Dhaka bound train derailed at Bhatrea Railway Station of Kulaura upazila in Moulvibazar on Sunday.

None was injured the derailment, railway office officials said.

Baramchal Railway Station Master Rajat Kumar Roy said that 11 bogies of a Kalni Express from Sylhet ran off the railway tracks at about 7:00 AM.

When the Dhaka-bound Kalni Express train, which left Sylhet in the morning, reached Bhatera Railway Station, the rear hook suddenly broke and 11 coaches were separated.

Later, the train engine went from Baramchal to Bhatera railway station and reconnected the coaches.

The train movement resumed towards Dhaka after 3 hours, he added.