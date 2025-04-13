WCC endorses CA’s ‘Three Zero World’ vision: Reverend Pillay

Reverend Dr Jerry Pillay, General Secretary of the World Council of Churches (WCC), has expressed strong support for Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus’s vision of a “Three Zero World”—a global framework that aspires to achieve zero net wealth concentration, zero unemployment, and zero carbon emissions.

“We at the World Council of Churches actively promote the same Three Zero principles,” Reverend Pillay said during a courtesy meeting with Professor Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka. “This alignment is natural, and we are pleased to walk alongside you on this journey.”

Based in Geneva, Reverend Pillay reaffirmed the WCC’s solidarity with Bangladesh’s Interim Government, commending its efforts to promote peace, justice, and communal harmony. “We are here to express our support and solidarity with your leadership,” he stated. “After two decades, this visit symbolizes our continued commitment to Bangladesh. Like you, we believe in unity, peace, and a just society, and we see your Interim Government working diligently to bring that vision to life.”

Professor Yunus welcomed the WCC delegation and expressed gratitude for their encouragement. “We are doing our best—there are always challenges, but our determination remains firm,” he said. “Your support is important, and I hope you will visit Bangladesh again in the near future.”

The World Council of Churches, a global fellowship of 352 member churches representing over 500 million Christians, has long been an advocate of interfaith dialogue and collaboration. In his remarks, Reverend Pillay also praised Bangladesh for its leadership in addressing climate change.

“Bangladesh is home to some of the world’s most innovative and capable engineers working to overcome climate challenges,” he noted, referencing the WCC’s newly opened climate centre in Gazipur as an example of ongoing cooperation.

Religious Affairs Adviser Dr AFM Khalid Hasan attended the meeting alongside Reverend Pillay. The WCC General Secretary was accompanied by Dinesh Suna, Programme Executive of the WCC; Bishop Philip Adhikary, President of the Federation of Protestant Churches of Bangladesh (FPCB); Wing Commander Christopher Adhikary (Retd), President of the National Council of Churches in Bangladesh (NCCB); and Reverend Dipok Das, General Secretary of the NCCB.