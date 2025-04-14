Nation celebrates Pahela Baishakh with colourful festivities, unity

The country is celebrating Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the Bengali New Year 1432, today (Monday) with a spirit of festivity, cultural vibrancy, and traditional fervour. From cities to villages, people of all backgrounds are taking part in colourful rallies, musical events, fairs, and wearing traditional Bengali attire to mark the occasion.

The government has organised elaborate programmes across the nation. In Dhaka, Dhaka University is leading the celebrations with its newly renamed rally ‘Barshoboron Ananda Shobhajatra’, which replaces the long-standing name ‘Mangal Shobhajatra’. The theme of this year’s rally is “Noboborshe Oikotaan, Fascibader Obosaan” (Harmony in New Year, End of Fascism), as announced in a meeting presided over by DU Vice-Chancellor Neaz Ahmed.

Renowned cultural group Chhayanaut is also observing the day with its 58th Pahela Baishakh programme at Ramna Batamul, themed “Amar Mukti Aloy Aloy” (My Liberation in Light). The event, which began at dawn with Raag Bhairavi, includes 24 performances—nine group songs, 12 solo renditions, and three recitations—and is being broadcast live on various platforms.

Extending greetings, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus highlighted the nation’s unity in diversity. “Despite different beliefs, religions, and customs, people of Bangladesh celebrate Baishakh in harmony,” he said during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Sampriti Bhaban at Dhaka International Buddhist Monastery.

Leaders of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) also conveyed their wishes. BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman hoped the New Year would renew aspirations and help remove injustice and unrest. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir described the festival as a symbol of national unity and optimism.

Across the country, educational institutions and cultural organisations are hosting various Baishakhi events. Business communities, particularly in rural areas, are reviving the traditional Halkhata—opening new account books and offering sweets to customers.

The day is being observed as a public holiday, with national newspapers publishing special supplements. Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar are airing dedicated programmes showcasing the day’s cultural and historical value.

To ensure safety, security forces, including the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), have taken strict measures. RAB Director General Shahidur Rahman confirmed heightened surveillance and special deployments to prevent harassment, especially of women, and to deter any disruptive activity by extremist or anti-state groups.

As celebrations continue, Pahela Baishakh is bringing people together in a shared spirit of joy, tradition, and hope for a prosperous year ahead.