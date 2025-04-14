Record crowd sees Inter Miami held goalless by Chicago fire

Inter Miami, led by Lionel Messi, were held to a 0-0 draw by the Chicago Fire on Sunday in front of a record-breaking crowd of 62,358 at Soldier Field. It marked the first time this season that Miami failed to score in a Major League Soccer match.

Despite the star power of Messi and his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez, Miami struggled to break down a resolute Chicago defense, managed by ex-U.S. national team coach Gregg Berhalter. Messi’s best chance came early in the match with a powerful strike from distance, brilliantly saved by Chicago goalkeeper Chris Brady.

Chicago showed no signs of being intimidated by the massive crowd, creating several chances of their own. Mauricio Pineda and Philip Zinckernagel both came close in the first half, while Suarez missed a key opportunity just before halftime.

After the break, Chicago continued to press, with winger Jonathan Bamba instrumental in the attack. In the 88th minute, Bamba’s shot was saved, and Maren Haile-Selassie missed the rebound. Moments later, Bamba was denied again by Miami keeper Oscar Ustari.

In a frantic finish, Miami nearly stole the win, but Tadeo Allende dragged his shot wide from a promising position.

Miami coach Javier Mascherano, referencing their midweek CONCACAF Champions Cup victory over LAFC, expressed relief at salvaging a point. “Physically and mentally, we were carrying a heavy load. Not conceding is a big positive,” he said, noting the importance of the clean sheet after recent defensive struggles.

Elsewhere in MLS, former Miami coach Phil Neville guided the Portland Timbers to a 4-2 win over Sporting Kansas City, with Kevin Kelsy scoring twice. Portland extended their unbeaten run to five matches and climbed to fourth in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Columbus Crew came from behind to beat St. Louis City 2-1, with Steven Moreira equalizing before sealing the victory.