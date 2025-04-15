ACC files case against Tulip over Gulshan flat

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against British MP Tulip Siddiq for allegedly accepting a flat in Dhaka’s Gulshan area without payment.

ACC Director General Akhtar Hossain confirmed the matter to journalists today (15 April).

According to the case statement, Tulip allegedly received the flat—located at B/201, House No 11A and 11B (previously, 5A and 5B), Road No 71, Gulshan-2—from Eastern Housing Limited as illegal remuneration.

Alongside Tulip, former Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) assistant legal adviser Shah Md Khosruzzaman and assistant legal adviser-1 Sardar Mosharraf Hossain have also been named as accused in the case.

Akhtar Hossain stated that Rajuk legal adviser Md Selim, brother of former home minister Md Nasim, and Eastern Housing Limited chairman Zahirul Islam have not been included as accused as both are deceased.