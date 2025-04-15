Arsenal eye Champions League success to salvage season

Arsenal head to Madrid on Wednesday with a commanding 3-0 lead over Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, knowing their hopes of silverware rest on progressing further in Europe.

Mikel Arteta’s side stunned the defending champions in London last week, positioning themselves as favourites to reach only their third-ever Champions League semi-final. But with Liverpool pulling away at the top of the Premier League, Europe represents Arsenal’s last realistic chance of ending their trophy drought this season.

Despite pushing Manchester City close in recent title races, Arsenal have struggled to keep pace this campaign. Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Brentford leaves them 13 points behind leaders Liverpool, who are on course to secure a record-equalling 20th league title.

Arteta rotated his squad heavily at the weekend, resting key players like Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard, signaling his focus is firmly on the second leg against Madrid.

“We still have six Premier League games to go, which are important,” Arteta said. “But for now, it’s all about Wednesday.”

Though Arsenal carry a healthy advantage, they remain wary of Real Madrid’s history of dramatic Champions League comebacks. Should they advance, a potential semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain or Barcelona awaits.

The North London club’s progress under Arteta is clear, but failure to lift a trophy this season would extend their wait for major honours to five years. And their grip on second place in the league is not secure, with Newcastle and Nottingham Forest both within striking distance.

Still, Arsenal are likely to qualify for next season’s expanded Champions League. Yet slipping below second could raise questions about whether the team is truly moving forward.

Arteta remains focused on the present but is also preparing for next season, where the pressure to deliver a major title will only grow. For now, however, the Champions League is Arsenal’s best shot at a memorable ending.