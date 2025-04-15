It’s people who support 5-year interim govt, not me: Home Adviser

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam clarified on Tuesday that it is public opinion—not his own—that suggests the current interim government should remain in place for five more years.

Addressing reporters at the Secretariat, he stated, “I didn’t say that. People said the interim government should stay for five years. Our Chief Adviser has already made it clear that elections will be held between December and June. There is no question of me speaking otherwise.”

His comments come in response to questions surrounding his recent remarks in Kishoreganj, which sparked speculation over the tenure of the interim administration.

On the issue of justice and accountability, Jahangir Alam stressed that individuals within the Awami League accused of misconduct are being held accountable, regardless of their status. Responding to allegations that only grassroots activists were facing legal action while top-level figures remained untouched, he said, “I don’t fully agree with that. We’re not sparing the big fish. But they must first get caught in the net. If they do, we catch them. If someone escapes after being caught, then you may hold us accountable.”

Commenting on the vandalism that occurred at Chattogram’s DC Hill during Pahela Baishakh celebrations, the adviser expressed disapproval and said measures would be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. “That should not have happened. We are committed to serving the people, though at times we fall short. We are correcting our mistakes as we move forward,” he said.

Jahangir Alam also revealed plans to gradually introduce new police uniforms and an updated logo. Reflecting on the Bengali New Year festivities and the concluding days of the Bengali month of Chaitra, he praised the peaceful and inclusive atmosphere, thanking law enforcement agencies and others for ensuring smooth and safe celebrations nationwide.

When asked about ongoing public dissatisfaction with services at police stations amid rising crime, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Khoda Baksh Chowdhury acknowledged existing problems. “There are widespread complaints that police do not respond seriously to filed reports,” he said.

To improve access to justice, he announced that the government will soon launch online facilities for filing General Diaries (GDs) and First Information Reports (FIRs), with pilot programs starting in two districts. “We’ll soon make it possible to file FIRs online. We hope this will lead to a lasting solution to the problem,” he said, adding that an official statement from police headquarters would be released soon.