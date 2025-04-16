BCL activist stabbed dead in Sylhet

A Chhatra League activist was stabbed to death allegedly by the members of his own group in Sylhet on Tuesday night.

The incident took place at around 10 pm at the second gate of the Valley City residential area adjacent to the Shahi Eidgah in the city.

The dead Tushar Ahmed Chowdhury, 19, son of advocate Sajed Ahmed Chowdhury of the city, was an activist of Bidhan Kumar Sahar group, the joint general secretary of the Sylhet Metropolitan Awami League, who was in hiding.

Locals said that Tushar was stabbed to death by the opponents following a dispute between two Chhatra League groups. He was taken to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital in a serious condition, where doctors declared him dead.

Syed Anisur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Airport Police Station of the Sylhet Metropolitan Police, confirmed this information, saying that efforts are underway to identify and arrest those involved in the incident.