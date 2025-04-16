Tigresses secure hat-trick WC qualifier win

Bangladesh Women secured a thrilling 34-run victory also marked their third consecutive win in the tournament against Scotland in their World Cup qualifier match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

Electing to bat first, tigresses put on a formidable total of 276 runs in their allotted 50 overs.

This marked Bangladesh’s highest-ever total in Women’s One Day Internationals (ODIs) where Captain Nigar Sultana Joty led the charge with a blistering innings of 83 runs, well-supported by half-centuries from Fargana Hoque Pinky and Sharmin Akter Supta.

In reply, Scotland fought hard and managed to score 242 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their 50 overs.

A record-breaking 115-run partnership for the eighth wicket in Scotland Women’s ODI history briefly threatened an unlikely comeback but it was not enough to overcome dominant performance from Joty & Co.

Scotland started poorly after losing their first batter, Abbi Aitken-Drummond for only 12 runs. Then they quickly lost two more wickets and were in trouble at 31 for 3.

Skipper Sarah Bryce scored 42 runs and Ailsa Lister added 18 runs and that made a partnership of 47 runs in the fourth wicket.

Scotland kept losing wickets regularly and were in a very bad position at 110 for 7. It looked they were going to lose badly, so they probably just wanted to avoid an even bigger loss.

However, Priyanaz Chatterji and Rachel Slater staged a remarkable fightback forming an almost unbelievable partnership that brought Scotland close to victory.

Both batters scored 61 runs and made a 115-run stand for the eighth wicket became the highest-ever for that wicket in Scotland Women’s ODI history.

Later, Nahida Akter brought back Bangladesh as she cleaned Priyanaz and Chloe Abel back to back in the 48th over.

For Bangladesh, the experienced spinner Nahida was the standout bowler, claiming an impressive 4 wickets for just 40 runs.

Jannatul Ferdous Sumona supported her with two while Marufa Akter and Rabeya Khan took one wicket each.