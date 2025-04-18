Student led uprising in July ousted fascist regime of Hasina

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Professor Mia Golam Parwar claimed on Friday that the student-driven mass movement in July 2024 brought an end to the “fascist rule” of Sheikh Hasina.

Addressing a workers’ conference at Laksam Pilot High School in Cumilla, Parwar said that the Awami League (AL) had consistently manipulated electoral processes over the past decade to stay in power.

“They rigged the 2014 election by leaving it uncontested, engineered night-time voting in 2018, and finally orchestrated the so-called ‘Ami and Dummy’ election in 2024,” he stated while speaking as the event’s chief guest.

The conference was hosted by Jamaat’s Laksam Upazila and Municipal units.

Parwar accused the AL of severe political repression, claiming that hundreds of Jamaat activists and leaders — including individuals from the party’s central command — were killed under their rule.

He also alleged that religious communities were targeted with arbitrary arrests and brutal torture as part of the government’s attempts to maintain power through fear and force.

“No regime can sustain itself through tyranny, injustice, and oppression,” Parwar warned.

Other party leaders, including Assistant Secretary General Maulana ATM Masum and Central Executive Council Member Abdur Rob, also spoke at the gathering.