15 shops gutted in Habiganj fire

At least 15 shops were completely gutted in a fire that broke out in Sutang Bazar of Shaistaganj upazila in Habiganj district on Thursday.

The blaze, which erupted late Thursday night, prompted a swift response from two fire service units from Shaistaganj and Habiganj. Firefighters battled the flames for nearly two hours before finally bringing the situation under control.

Ariful Islam, Station Officer of Shaistaganj Fire Service, said the fire might have originated from an electrical short circuit.

According to Dilip Kanta Nath, Officer-in-Charge of Shaistaganj Police Station, the total damage is estimated at over Tk 70 lakh.

No casualties were reported, but the affected traders have suffered significant financial losses.