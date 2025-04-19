Don't Miss

Bangladesh to face Indonesia tomorrow in AHF Cup

Motivated Bangladesh national men’s hockey team is looking forward to continuing their winning spree as they are set to face Indonesia in their second pool B match scheduled to be held tomorrow (Sunday) in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Earlier, Bangladesh got off to a flying start in the tournament, beating Kyrgyzstan 5-1 goals in their opening match held on Friday.

The men in red and green clinched the AHF Cup title in the last four editions – 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2022. They will play their remaining two group matches against Thailand and Sri Lanka on April 22 and 23 respectively.