Govt to launch pharmacies to sell 250 types of medicines at lower prices

The government plans to introduce ‘government pharmacies’ in all public hospitals nationwide, making it easier for citizens to access essential medicines at one-third of the regular price.

“This initiative will provide 250 commonly used medicines, available at a price one-third of the current market rate,” said Professor Dr Md Sayedur Rahman, Special Assistant of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

He said government hospitals offer lab services and various primary healthcare services, but they have not had pharmaceutical services until now.

“As part of this new initiative, the government will introduce pharmacies in all public hospital premises, offering 250 types of medicines just at one-third of the current prices,” he added.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare sources said government pharmacies will be set up in the premises of every public hospital across the country.

The goal is to ensure that high-quality and standardized medicines are accessible to everyone at affordable prices. This initiative will allow the public to access essential medicines at significantly reduced rates.

Dr. Rahman explained that the government’s efforts will greatly benefit the public by making healthcare more affordable. The reduced cost of medicines will make medical treatment more accessible to people, aligning with the government’s ongoing commitment to improve public health, he added.

The special assistant observed that the high cost of medications currently prevents many people from accessing necessary healthcare, leading to financial hardship.

“Government pharmacies will address this issue, potentially treating up to 85 percent of patients and revolutionizing the healthcare sector,” he said.

He however, noted that managing drug theft remains a significant challenge and to tackle this, a digital system will be implemented to ensure proper oversee.

Dr. Rahman mentioned that the government’s pharmaceutical company, EDCL, currently purchases medicines worth around TK 13.0 billion annually. He added that moving forward, the government plans to increase its budget for medicine procurement and enhance the government’s production capacity to ensure that necessary medications are available in a timely manner.