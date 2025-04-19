Protesters demand an end to UK Complicity in Gaza Genocide

Bangla Mirror Desk:

London, 18 April 2025 — Protesters gathered outside New Scotland Yard on Friday evening in a demonstration organised by the International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network (IJAN), calling for the arrest of Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely and those responsible for war crimes in Gaza.

The protest comes in the wake of the bombing of Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, the latest of 36 hospitals reportedly fully or partially destroyed in Israel’s ongoing military campaign. Speakers condemned what they described as a systematic campaign of displacement, starvation and mass killing targeting the Palestinian population.

Despite worsening conditions, Palestinians continue to resist, buoyed by a groundswell of global outrage. Record-breaking protests have erupted worldwide, with five million people taking to the streets in Bangladesh and mass meetings sweeping across the United States, Ireland, Canada and Europe. This global support is a testament to the interconnectedness of our world and the shared values of justice and human rights.

Protesters highlighted growing dissent within Israel itself, pointing to an open letter signed by 1,000 Air Force reservists on 10 April demanding an end to the war, and noting that many Israeli Occupation Force (IOF) reservists are refusing to report for duty.

Chants of “Expel Hotovely!”, “End UK and US Complicity in Genocide!” and “No Complicity with Zionists!” rang out as activists, united in their cause, demanded an end to what they see as political and police repression of pro-Palestine protests in Britain. This unity of purpose and spirit of solidarity was palpable in the air.

The demonstration featured banners, flags, placards, drums, and an open mic, with speakers from various organisations. Ansar Ahmed Ullah and Shahid Ali spoke on behalf of Bengalis for Palestine (BfP), joined by other members, including BfP’s Chair Nooruddin Ahmed and community activists Rajonuddin Jalal, Shofiq Ahmed, Rois Ali, Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, Ahmed Fokor Kamal, Javed Ahmed, and Jamal Ahmed Khan.

An IJAN representative, speaking with unwavering determination, vowed that the group would continue documenting threats and assaults from Zionist groups and pressuring police authorities to act. This steadfast commitment is a beacon of hope for the ongoing support for the cause.