Bangladesh pavilion draws attention of foreign investors at global expo in Japan

Bangladesh’s pavilion set up at the world Expo-2025 in Osaka, Japan has drawn attention of foreign investors as the pavilion highlights the country’s investor-friendly climate, rapid economic growth, strategic incentives and dynamic youth population, reports BSS.

“Foreign investors are showing real interest to invest in Bangladesh after learning about our fast-growing economy and youth capital as we have showcased our investment climate, our one-stop services, and the incentives available to them,” Bangladesh Pavilion spokesperson Md Shajebur Rahman told BSS today.

Visiting the pavilion, representatives from different countries including several African nations and India have already expressed their interest in specific sectors including leather, ready-made garments (RMG), and ICT.

“We met with a gentleman from the African Union who is keen to invest in the Bangladesh’s leather industry. Besides, we also spoke with an Indian businessman who expressed serious interest in collaborating with Bangladesh’s RMG sector.”

Although it’s still early in the six-month-long expo, there is already considerable foot traffic from countries like Japan. While no formal investment deals have been confirmed yet, officials say many are still exploring.

“We’re witnessing a large number of Japanese visitors. They’re trying to understand the opportunities. It is the beginning of the fair, and we expect decisions will come later,” he said.

However, the Bangladesh pavilion director emphasized on arranging seminars and business matching sessions with foreign investors to attract more investors.

“We believe that organizing business matching sessions and seminars here in the expo will help us boost both investments and product orders,” the official added.

“It is essential that all stakeholders involved in trade and investment — both from the private sector and public — have to work together…We need innovative event planning and invite local and regional investors to maximize the opportunity,” he added.

The pavilion builds on the momentum of Bangladesh’s recent Investment Summit, where several foreign companies expressed interest in entering the market.

Officials believe replicating similar programs in Japan and other partner countries could further elevate Bangladesh’s global investment profile.

“If we can effectively promote our sectors and continue to host innovative events here, we’ll definitely see a rise in foreign investment,” he said.

The Bangladesh Pavilion has been designed with 17 thematic zones and six intricate miniatures, to represent the nation’s significant historical events from language movement, Liberation War to July uprising and the country’s transformation from an agrarian society to an emerging global player with a strong export-led economy.

Each zone offers a multi-sensory experience with physical displays, descriptive panels, audio-visual presentations, and interactive tablets that enable visitors to explore the country’s legacy and future at their own pace while a dedicated zone was set up on the ‘2024 mass uprising’ displaying the graffiti of the movement.

The pavilion with its 17 digital display units along with a LCD giant screen and physical exhibits talks about the glorious past of the Bengal, rich culture and traditions of its people, the uniqueness of the landscape as well as its prosperous future ahead, fraught with investment opportunities via digital and physical exhibits.

The six meticulously crafted miniatures—titled ‘1952-1971-2024: Indomitable Youth Spirit’, ‘Culture and Festivity’, ‘Largest Delta on Earth’, ‘Land of Rivers and Fertility’, ‘Muslin: The Woven Heritage of Bangladesh’ and ‘Industrial Progress of Bangladesh’—offer dioramic insights into the nation’s journey, from its struggles for identity to its present-day innovations and achievements.

The pavilion has drawn significant attention for its portrayal of traditional crafts such as Nakshi Kantha, Jamdani weaving, revived Muslin, jute-based eco-friendly products, and leather goods. Equally, it has impressed investors and trade professionals with exhibits highlighting Bangladesh’s rising pharmaceutical sector, ready-made garments industry, and emerging potential in renewable energy, health, automotive manufacturing, and IT.

Moreover, a giant LCD screen continuously streams scenes of rural life, cultural festivals, and economic progress, serving as a visual narrative of the country’s evolving identity.

Pavilion officials reported that sectors like health, digital services, jute, and green energy have already sparked interest among potential international collaborators.

The 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo opened to the public on the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka Bay on Sunday with many visitors flocking to popular spots.

Under the theme of “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” 158 countries and regions are participating in the expo, which is scheduled to last through Oct. 13.

Since 1851, World Exposition ( “EXPO” in short) – a platform of nation branding- has been showcasing invention, innovation and the creation of enduring technological, architectural and cultural advancement represented by the exhibition pavilions of nations worldwide.