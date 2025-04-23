CA thanks Qatar for accepting troop deployment

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has expressed gratitude to Qatar’s Defence Minister and Qatari leadership under Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for accepting Bangladesh’s offer to deploy 725 Armed Forces personnel on deputation to Qatari Armed Forces.

The appreciation came during a meeting between Prof Yunus and Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, held on the sidelines of Earthna Summit in Doha on Wednesday.

Prof Yunus noted that the deployment marks a significant step in defence cooperation between the two nations and will professionally benefit both sides.

He highlighted that Bangladesh’s Armed Forces bring with them over three decades of experience in United Nations peacekeeping missions, along with a strong track record of discipline and professionalism.

“This unique arrangement will not only open new avenues of cooperation but also create a solid foundation for stronger people-to-people contacts,” said the Chief Adviser.

According to CA’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, the discussions underscored the mutual commitment to strengthening ties between the Armed Forces of both countries, paving way for future collaboration and enhanced bilateral relations.