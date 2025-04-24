2-day ‘Meet Bangladesh Exposition 2025’ kicks off

A two-day event ‘The Meet Bangladesh Exposition (MBX)’, showcasing Bangladesh’s potential export sectors-Medical and Personal Protective Equipment (MPPE), Leather and Leather Goods, Footwear, Plastics, and Light Engineering, began on Thursday.

The EC4J Project (Export Competitiveness for Jobs), a collaboration between the Ministry of Commerce and the World Bank, organised the event at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital.

Commerce Adviser SK Bashir Uddin inaugurated the exposition as the chief guest.

The event is being held from 10AM to 7PM and aims to position Bangladesh as a preferred sourcing destination in global markets.

It is hosting over 120 local exhibitors, more than 25 foreign buyers from countries including Singapore, Libya, Colombia, Algeria, the UAE, India, Malaysia, Bhutan, and the Maldives, as well as over 1,000 local buyers.

It provides a unique platform for Bangladeshi manufacturers to showcase their products and connect with global buyers, investors, and industry leaders.

It offers direct exposure to international buyers and networking opportunities with sector leaders and policymakers.

Exhibitors under the EC4J project will also have the exclusive opportunity to participate in factory visits to prominent manufacturers.

The expo features breakout sessions and workshops engaging industry experts and business leaders in insightful discussions. It also includes a gala dinner and cultural shows, according to the organizers.

The EC4J Project is expected to directly contribute to the Government of Bangladesh’s policy objective of diversifying exports beyond ready-made garments (RMG).

Enhancing the competitiveness of these sectors and promoting economic diversification will not only reduce over-dependence on RMG but also broaden Bangladesh’s export basket, increase export earnings, and help ensure a sustainable economic trajectory capable of withstanding global shocks.