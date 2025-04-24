Current generation is most powerful generation in human history: CA

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Thursday said the young people of the current generation are “super human being” and they are the most powerful generation in the entire human history.

“I (would) also be very zealous to see the young people. Because I remind the young people, the most powerful generation in the entire human history. I repeat you are the most powerful generation in the entire human history,” he said while delivering an inspirational speech at Qatar University, focusing on his “Three Zero” theory.

“You look like human being like everybody of us, but literally you are super human being. You see the movie ‘Superman’…. but you are the supermen and superwomen,” Prof Yunus said.

He said the young people are supermen and superwomen just because they have born at this time.

Claiming that the young people of this generation are exceptional ones, the Chief Adviser said they inherited all the knowledge and technology and they are the control of them.

“Sometime I feel like telling you that you are the genie. You look like human being but literally you are the genie,” he said.

The lecture session titled “Building A World of Three Zeros: Zero Net Carbon Emission, Zero Wealth Concentration and Zero Unemployment” was held at the B239 auditorium, Qatar University, this morning.