Jamaat Ameer for building corruption-free country

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr. Shafiqur Rahman has said that the party is committed to building an inclusive Bangladesh, free from all sorts of discrimination and corruption.

“We want to build a Bangladesh which will be free from oppression, corruption, and discrimination. We aim to establish a generous nation guided by Islamic principles, where the rights of all people, irrespective of class, caste, or religion, will be protected and ensured,” Dr. Shafiqur Rahman told a workers’ rally held in front of Mymensingh Circuit House.

Mymensingh Metropolitan Jamaat Ameer Mawlana Kamrul Ahsan Emrul presided over the rally.

Dr. Shafiqur said, “If Islamic rule is established in society, social security and justice will reach such a level that no one will dare to commit crimes.”

“We do not seek to place any particular party or individual in power. Rather, we seek a system where justice prevails in every sphere of society,” he added.

Regarding the election, the Jamaat Ameer called upon the Election Commission to restore the people’s voting rights by holding local government elections first as a test of capacity.

Mymensingh Metropolitan Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary Professor Shahidullah Kaiser, District Secretary Maulana Mozammel Haque Akand, Media and Publicity Secretary Advocate Matiur Rahman Akand, Central Organizing Secretary and Mymensingh region director Dr. Samiul Haque, among others, spoke on the occasion.

Leaders and activists of Jamaat and its student wing, Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir, participated in the program.