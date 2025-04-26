Real Madrid to play Copa del Rey final despite referee controversy

After days of speculation and tension, Real Madrid has officially confirmed it will play in Copa del Rey final against Barcelona, despite earlier threats to boycott the match over refereeing issues.

Controversy erupted when the club, through its official channel RMTV, heavily criticized the appointed referees, accused them of bias and demanded their removal.

Tensions escalated further as Real Madrid skipped several official pre-final events, including press conference and traditional pre-match dinner, fuelling rumours of a potential boycott.

However, in a statement released late Friday night, the club dismissed boycott rumours and reassured fans that it would compete in the final, set to be played in Seville at 2 AM Bangladesh time on Sunday.

The dispute began after match officials Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea (referee) and Pablo González (VAR) were assigned to the final.

Real Madrid expressed dissatisfaction, citing past incidents where decisions by both officials allegedly went against them.

In response, the referees held a press conference, condemning the club’s media campaign. Bengoetxea emotionally shared how the situation had impacted his personal life, saying, “When your child goes to school and people tell him his father is a ‘thief,’ it’s truly horrible.”

Despite the drama, fans can now look forward to another El Clásico showdown in the Copa del Rey final.