5 robbers among 7 held in Moulvibazar

Moulvibazar Sadar Police Station arrested seven individuals, including five alleged robbers from different places across Sylhet division.

Based on information provided by arrested individuals, authorities recovered weapons, ammunition, cash and gold jewellery from multiple locations in Moulvibazar district.

The arrested individuals are Md. Raihan Mia, 25, Akkul Mia alias Akul, 34, Md. Afaz Mia, 49, Md. Monor Mia, 55, Ashok Kumar Dey, 40, Tofayel Ahmed Tofa, 36, Dinesh Karmakar, 65.

The information was disclosed during a press briefing held on Tuesday at Moulvibazar Superintendent of Police conference room.

According to the briefing, on the night of February 3, 2024, a gang of robbers broke into residence of Emdad Mohammad Siraj on Eidgah Road at residential area of Sherpur in Moulvibazar. Threatening the residents, robbers looted a total of 23 bhori (approximately 268 grams) of gold jewellery and Tk 6,09,000 in cash.

Following a complaint from victim, a case was filed with Moulvibazar Sadar Model Police Station.

Acting under directive of MKH Jahangir Hossain (PPM-Service), Superintendent of Police of Moulvibazar, a special team from Moulvibazar Sadar Model Police Station conducted operations at Jagannathpur of Sunamganj district, Osmaninagar and South Surma areas of Sylhet district using intelligence and technology.

Based on arrested individuals’ statements, police also recovered 2 pipe guns, 6 rounds of ammunition, 1 hydraulic cutter, 1 crowbar used for breaking locks, masks used during the robbery, 4 bhori 7 anna (approximately 55 grams) of gold jewellery, Tk 806,982 in cash, a private car and a motorcycle used during the robbery from various locations.

Present at the press briefing were Additional SP (Crime and Ops) Nobel Chakma (PPM), Additional SP of Sadar Circle Md. Azmal Hossain and Inspector (Investigation) of Moulvibazar Sadar Police Station Minhaz Uddin, among others.

The briefing also stated that efforts to arrest other individuals involved in the incident are ongoing. Moulvibazar District Police remain committed to maintaining peace and law and order.