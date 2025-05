A farmer was killed in a lightning strike in Paknar Haor under Jamalganj upazila of Sunamganj district on Thursday.

The deceased was Manik Mia, 35, son of late Hossain Ali, a resident of Lakshmipur village of the upazila.

A rainstorm followed by lightning hit Manik around 1.30 pm when he was harvesting paddy on his land in the haor area, said Mohammad Saiful Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jamalganj Police Station.

He died on the spot.