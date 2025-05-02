Nahid calls for cancellation of AL’s registration, ban on its activities

The Convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), Nahid Islam, has called for the cancellation of the Awami League’s registration and the banning of its organizational activities.

He made this demand on Friday (May 2) at the founding anniversary event of the Amar Bangladesh-AB Party at the National Press Club.

Nahid Islam stated that the main topics of current political discourse are reforms, elections, and the trial of the Awami League. These three issues are interrelated, and only through them can a democratic transformation be achieved. On August 5, the people of the country gave a verdict against the Awami League, declaring that they should no longer be allowed to engage in politics. The people will determine their fate, either through voting or a popular uprising.

He further emphasized that there has been a historical instance of a popular uprising, during which the people rejected the Mujibism and the Awami League. Out of fear of public anger, the leaders of the Awami League fled the country. Therefore, they have no moral foundation to engage in politics. The only way to remove them from politics now is through legal processes. He demanded that the Awami League’s registration be canceled immediately and its organizational activities be banned.

Nahid Islam underscored the need for reform, stating that all political parties in the country are calling for reforms. A fundamental reform is needed to pave the way for governance and the transfer of power. Otherwise, the aspirations of the people will not be fulfilled.

Regarding elections, he said that political conflicts over elections have always existed. To ensure peaceful power transfer, institutional rules must be followed, along with the political will of the parties, a change in political culture, and mutual trust. Without these, a peaceful transfer of power will not be possible.