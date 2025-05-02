Real Madrid turn focus to La Liga title race amid injury crisis and recent setbacks

After crashing out of both the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid now have one last goal this season: defending their La Liga crown. Currently trailing Barcelona by four points, Los Blancos host Celta Vigo on Sunday in a must-win clash to stay in contention ahead of a decisive upcoming El Clásico.

The week has been turbulent for Madrid. Key defender Antonio Rudiger has been banned for six matches and is out for the season following a knee operation. He joins Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, and Éder Militão on the injury list—leaving coach Carlo Ancelotti with a depleted backline.

Ancelotti, expected to depart at the end of the season, is determined to keep fighting. “We have time to prepare the games against Celta and Barcelona,” he said. “We have to continue competing until the end.”

Celta Vigo, chasing European qualification, visit the Santiago Bernabéu with confidence and a point to prove after a controversial Copa del Rey loss to Madrid in January. Veteran forward Iago Aspas hinted at payback: “All of Spain saw it,” he said, referring to a denied penalty. Still, he acknowledged Madrid’s resilience, saying, “You can never rule them out.”

Madrid have lost five league matches this season, compared to just one in their title-winning campaign last year. After Celta, they face Barcelona at the Olympic Stadium in a showdown that could decide the title race.

Player to watch: Ayoze Perez – Villarreal’s forward has 14 goals and is chasing the title of top Spanish scorer, just one behind Athletic Bilbao’s Oihan Sancet.

Key stats:

• 7 outfield players have played in all 33 La Liga matches so far this season.

• 69 shots on target for Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe – most in the league.

• 100 matches for Barcelona’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, who hit the milestone this week.

Weekend Fixtures (GMT):

• Friday: Rayo Vallecano v Getafe (19:00)

• Saturday: Alaves v Atletico Madrid (12:00), Villarreal v Osasuna (14:15), Las Palmas v Valencia (16:30), Valladolid v Barcelona (19:00)

• Sunday: Real Madrid v Celta Vigo (12:00), Sevilla v Leganes (14:15), Espanyol v Real Betis (16:30), Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao (19:00)

• Monday: Girona v Mallorca (19:00)