Hasnat Abdullah ‘attacked’ in Gazipur

A group of miscreants allegedly carried out an attack on National Citizen Party’s (NCP) chief organiser Hasnat Abdullah in Gazipur on Sunday evening.

The attack incident took place at around 7:00 PM on Dhaka-Myemsingh Highway in the district.

In a Facebook post, Sarjis requested the people to rescue Hasnat.

A group of 10 to 12 miscreants attacked Hasnat’s vehicle. The windows have been damaged. Hasnat is bleeding from his hand, Sarjis wrote.

“Those who’re nearby, please come to his rescue,” he wrote, sharing Hasna’t location.

There have been two previous attempts on Hasnat’s life on November 27 and November 28 respectively.