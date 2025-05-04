UAE eases visa issuance for Bangladeshis

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has accelerated the issuance of visas for Bangladeshi nationals following sustained diplomatic engagement between the two countries, officials confirmed Sunday.

The development comes ahead of a high-level UAE cabinet delegation’s visit to Bangladesh later this month, aimed at boosting cooperation across key sectors including labour, trade, and investment.

UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali Al Hmoudi met with Chief Adviser’s Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi in Dhaka, where the two discussed a range of bilateral issues.

During the meeting, Ambassador AlHmoudi announced that the UAE Embassy in Dhaka is now issuing 30 to 50 visit visas daily, with bulk visa processing for business delegations also seeing significant improvements.

In a major step forward, the UAE Ministry of Human Resources has reactivated its online portal for skilled employment visas. This has already resulted in the issuance of visas for professionals such as marketing managers and hotel staff. Additionally, 500 visas for Bangladeshi security guards have been granted, with another 1,000 approved and awaiting issuance.

“The UAE has shown a renewed commitment to facilitating mobility for Bangladeshi workers and professionals,” said Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad.

The UAE Ambassador praised Siddiqi’s proactive diplomacy, noting his role in more than half a dozen recent ministerial engagements focused on easing visa procedures and strengthening economic cooperation.

The UAE has also committed to maintaining flexibility on humanitarian and compassionate visa cases raised by Bangladeshi authorities.

Welcoming the progress, Special Envoy Siddiqi expressed gratitude for the UAE’s responsiveness and ongoing support. He also acknowledged the momentum behind the newly launched negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), highlighting that both nations have already agreed on the terms of reference.

Officials said the latest steps are part of a broader roadmap to deepen bilateral relations and enhance opportunities for Bangladeshi citizens in the Gulf nation.