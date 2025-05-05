Govt to table journalist protection law: Mahfuj Alam

The government is preparing to introduce a dedicated law aimed at safeguarding journalists, while also advancing broad reforms in the media sector to improve transparency, licensing, and accountability, Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuj Alam announced on Sunday.

Speaking at a roundtable titled “Brave New Bangladesh: Reform Roadmap for Press Freedom”, Mahfuj said the proposed Journalist Protection Act is under review and could be presented to the Cabinet soon. The discussion, held at the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) office in Dhanmondi, was co-hosted by UNESCO, TIB, and the Embassy of Sweden.

“Journalists must be free to ask questions, but they must also be open to scrutiny,” said Mahfuj. “Freedom of the press is impossible without political commitment, even if we enact ten excellent laws.”

He noted that the Media Reform Commission’s recommendation of a “One House, One Media” policy is a longer-term project, while enactment of the protection law could happen more quickly after consultation and policy-level refinement.

Highlighting misuse in the sector, the adviser revealed that several media houses had fraudulently claimed inflated circulation figures to obtain higher government advertising allocations. “Some outlets claimed up to 200,000 in circulation when they barely had 2,000,” he said, adding that names of such outlets would soon be made public.

Mahfuj also mentioned the government’s intention to merge three state-run media entities—BTV, Bangladesh Betar, and BSS—into a more efficient and autonomous public broadcasting structure.

On media policy, the adviser confirmed that a long-awaited broadcasting policy is nearing completion. The government is reassessing licensing processes for television and online news portals and planning a new structure for advertisement pricing in line with inflation.

“We’re exploring the formation of an information commission and reassessing the list of registered outlets. These steps are part of a broader plan to ensure responsible journalism and fiscal integrity in the media,” he said.

The adviser emphasized the importance of professional standards and accountability at all levels. “We don’t need 40 newspapers in one area. We need quality, not quantity, especially from local journalists.”

In a personal aside, Mahfuj shared, “I once wanted to be a journalist. My interest in the profession remains strong, and I want to see it flourish under fair and protected conditions.”

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman moderated the event. Kamal Ahmed, Chief of the Media Reform Commission, delivered the keynote address. Swedish Ambassador Nicolas Weeks and UNESCO Dhaka Chief Dr. Susan Vize were also present.